Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 21: The Sentinel Chef

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.24.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The Sentinels at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier are some of the Army's most highly-disciplined Soldiers. At Team 19 we are happy to have a former Sentinel in our ranks, and today you hear the story of how Sgt. Tre Banda spent a memorable tour at 3d Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) serving as a culinary specialist, and later as a Tomb Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 03:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67412
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108590420.mp3
    Length: 00:27:02
    Location: KR
    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 21: The Sentinel Chef, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    korea
    old guard
    19th esc
    tomb guard
    team 19

