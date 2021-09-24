Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 21: The Sentinel Chef

The Sentinels at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier are some of the Army's most highly-disciplined Soldiers. At Team 19 we are happy to have a former Sentinel in our ranks, and today you hear the story of how Sgt. Tre Banda spent a memorable tour at 3d Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) serving as a culinary specialist, and later as a Tomb Guard.