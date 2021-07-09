Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN TELESCOPED SHOW- YASSU 90s Hour

    AFN TELESCOPED SHOW- YASSU 90s Hour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.07.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    This show highlights an hour talking about all things 90s with "The Beast" at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 24 , 2021. (Department of Defense radio spot by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 00:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67411
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108590301.mp3
    Length: 00:09:02
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN TELESCOPED SHOW- YASSU 90s Hour, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Radio

    AFN

    Radio DJ

    90s

    AFN Kunsan

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Korea
    Radio DJ
    90s
    AFN Kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT