This show highlights an hour talking about all things 90s with "The Beast" at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 24 , 2021. (Department of Defense radio spot by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 00:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67411
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108590301.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:02
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN TELESCOPED SHOW- YASSU 90s Hour, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
