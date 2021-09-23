In this week's episode, Tina from Army Community Service discusses the ins and outs of master resiliency training.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 16:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67372
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108589630.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 72 Master Resiliency Training, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT