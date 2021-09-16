CSM Juan Jimenez talks with MAJ Victoria Ijames, Installation Director for Psychological Health at Fox Army Health Center, about the emotions surrounding the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, Afghanistan and Suicide Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 18:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67369
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108585643.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, The BLUF - Episode 15, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT