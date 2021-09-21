Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 49. PME at SOS and ISOS with Captain Kevin Malloy and Captain Jeremy Driggs

    09.21.2021

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This episode features Capt Kevin Malloy and Capt Jeremy Driggs, two Air Force JAGs. Both are graduates of two different professional military education programs. Squadron Officer School, and the less-well-known Inter-American Squadron Officer School. They offer an overview of these programs, their tips on how to be successful, and how they grew in leadership, teambuilding, and innovation through the process.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 21:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:47:15
    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 49. PME at SOS and ISOS with Captain Kevin Malloy and Captain Jeremy Driggs, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School

