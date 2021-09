Physical Fitness Testing Returns

Air Force Radio News 20 August 2021 B

WITH THE HEADLINES FROM AIR FORCE RADIO NEWS I’M STAFF SERGEANT WES JONES

{NAT SOUND}

HEADS UP!

{EMBEDDED MUST FADES IN}

WING LEADERSHIP OFFICIALS ARE DELAYING PHYSICAL FITNESS TESTING DUE TO A RISE IN

COVID-19 CASES. PT EXAMS WILL NOW RESUME ON SEPTEMBER TWENTY TWENTY-ONE.

{NAT SOUND}

MEMBERS AFFECTED WILL BE EXEMPT FOR SIX MONTHS.

WONDERING HOW THIS AFFECTS YOU? HERE’S AN EXAMPLE:

IF YOU WERE DUE IN JULY TWENTY-TWENTY ONE, YOUR NEW DUE DATE IS JANUARY

TWENTY-TWENTY TWO. THOSE DUE IN AUGUST ARE NOW DUE FEBRUARY TWENTY-TWENTY

TWO.

{NAT SOUND}

PT MANAGERS WILL ENTER THE EXEMPTIONS IN THE SYSTEM BY THE 20TH OF AUGUST.

{MUSIC FADES}

START TRAINING NOW SO YOU WILL BE READY WHEN YOUR TIME COMES.

THAT’S YOUR HEADLINE, I’M STAFF SERGEANT WES JONES, AIR FORCE RADIO NEWS.