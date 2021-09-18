Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    September is National Preparedness Month. On this week's edition of The Marne Report, we chat with Beau from DPTMS about the 2021 theme "Prepare to protect." It's never too early to be ready for situations like severe weather or a natural disaster. Have a kit, be prepared and get involved!

    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    National Preparedness Month
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

