The Marne Report

September is National Preparedness Month. On this week's edition of The Marne Report, we chat with Beau from DPTMS about the 2021 theme "Prepare to protect." It's never too early to be ready for situations like severe weather or a natural disaster. Have a kit, be prepared and get involved!