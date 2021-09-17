This week on Fort Riley the Podcast, Pie Queen Amanda Stewart discusses her role at the annual Fall Apple Day Festival and the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley.
Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
Date Posted:
|09.17.2021 17:06
Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67353
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108577951.mp3
Length:
|00:05:34
|Year
|2021
Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 71 Fall Apple Day Festival Pie Queen, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
