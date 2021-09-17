The High Ground Episode 11 contains several recent U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command news highlights and interviews, history and Cool Jobs segments, updates on changes to the podcast for season two beginning November 2021, and other topics of interest for the Army space and missile defense community. The High Ground is the official podcast of USASMDC. Episode 11, released Sept. 17, 2021, is hosted by Ronald Bailey and Allen Meeks.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2021 12:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67348
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108576992.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:26
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The High Ground - Episode 11, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT