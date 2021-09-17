The High Ground - Episode 11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67348" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The High Ground Episode 11 contains several recent U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command news highlights and interviews, history and Cool Jobs segments, updates on changes to the podcast for season two beginning November 2021, and other topics of interest for the Army space and missile defense community. The High Ground is the official podcast of USASMDC. Episode 11, released Sept. 17, 2021, is hosted by Ronald Bailey and Allen Meeks.