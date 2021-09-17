Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 11

    The High Ground - Episode 11

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground Episode 11 contains several recent U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command news highlights and interviews, history and Cool Jobs segments, updates on changes to the podcast for season two beginning November 2021, and other topics of interest for the Army space and missile defense community. The High Ground is the official podcast of USASMDC. Episode 11, released Sept. 17, 2021, is hosted by Ronald Bailey and Allen Meeks.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 12:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67348
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108576992.mp3
    Length: 00:42:26
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT GREELY, AK, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
