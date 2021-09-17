The Debrief - Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence will be integral to the armed forces in the next fight, but what is it? In this episode of The Debrief, Capt. Michael Kanaan, Director of Operations at the U.S. Air Force Artificial Intelligence Accelerator at MIT and Andrew Kemendo, formerly of Kessel Run, are here to explain.