    The Debrief - Artificial Intelligence

    09.17.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson  

    Airman Magazine   

    Artificial Intelligence will be integral to the armed forces in the next fight, but what is it? In this episode of The Debrief, Capt. Michael Kanaan, Director of Operations at the U.S. Air Force Artificial Intelligence Accelerator at MIT and Andrew Kemendo, formerly of Kessel Run, are here to explain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 11:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67347
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108576984.mp3
    Length: 00:39:28
    Artist Airman Magazine
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Debrief - Artificial Intelligence, by SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence
    MIT
    Kessel Run
    Air Force podcast

