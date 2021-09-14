Conversations with an MC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67326" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

210914-N-RQ186-1001

NORFOLK, Va. – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Liam Jarrell, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, discusses his role within naval aviation during the Conversations with an MC podcast. Conversations with an MC is a podcast created by Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Mass Communication Specialists (MCs) to engage with guests and their stories. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)