Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversations with an MC

    Conversations with an MC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    210914-N-RQ186-1001
    NORFOLK, Va. – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Liam Jarrell, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, discusses his role within naval aviation during the Conversations with an MC podcast. Conversations with an MC is a podcast created by Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Mass Communication Specialists (MCs) to engage with guests and their stories. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.15.2021 09:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67326
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108569842.mp3
    Length: 00:02:49
    Artist Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations with an MC, by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIRLANT
    COMNAVAIRLANT
    CNAL
    Conversations With an MC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT