210914-N-RQ186-1001
NORFOLK, Va. – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Liam Jarrell, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, discusses his role within naval aviation during the Conversations with an MC podcast. Conversations with an MC is a podcast created by Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Mass Communication Specialists (MCs) to engage with guests and their stories. (U.S. Navy podcast by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2021 09:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67326
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108569842.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Artist
|Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Conversations with an MC, by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT