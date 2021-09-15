This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (September 15, 2021) This newscast covers the 2021 Health of the Force Survey, Mental Health with Lt. Navarro, and DODEA's COVID-19 return to school policy. Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Destiny Q. Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2021 06:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67325
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108569657.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 15SEPT21, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
