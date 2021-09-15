Bahrain Beat 15SEPT21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67325" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (September 15, 2021) This newscast covers the 2021 Health of the Force Survey, Mental Health with Lt. Navarro, and DODEA's COVID-19 return to school policy. Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Destiny Q. Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.