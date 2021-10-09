Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Special Edition - 20th Anniversary of 9-11

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode recognizing the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, SMDC Technical Center Director Thomas Webber and William (Kip) At Lee of the Special Access Control Office recount what it was like for them on the ground in Washington DC, and how that experience effected them, then and now. Recorded at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Released September 10, 2021

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 13:25
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Podcast
    9/11
    Sept. 11
    Terrorism
    Anniversary
    Space
    Never Forget
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    High Ground
    weremember911

