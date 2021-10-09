The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode recognizing the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, SMDC Technical Center Director Thomas Webber and William (Kip) At Lee of the Special Access Control Office recount what it was like for them on the ground in Washington DC, and how that experience effected them, then and now. Recorded at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Released September 10, 2021
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 13:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67307
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108561375.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The High Ground - Special Edition - 20th Anniversary of 9-11, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT