    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 003 - September 2021

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 003 - September 2021

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this month’s Seagull we have the monthly command message, two AFSC spotlights to learn a bit more about the finance and fusion analyst career fields, five questions with the inspector general's office, a recap on the TIME conference that many of our airmen attended, a little teaser of a mini documentary about 9/11, and the newest chevrons podcast.

    Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67305
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108561347.mp3
    Length: 01:06:04
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 003 - September 2021, by Timothy Sandland and A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    massachusetts
    ang
    the nation's first
    102iw
    the seagull

