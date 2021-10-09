102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 003 - September 2021

On this month’s Seagull we have the monthly command message, two AFSC spotlights to learn a bit more about the finance and fusion analyst career fields, five questions with the inspector general's office, a recap on the TIME conference that many of our airmen attended, a little teaser of a mini documentary about 9/11, and the newest chevrons podcast.



Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!