On this month’s Seagull we have the monthly command message, two AFSC spotlights to learn a bit more about the finance and fusion analyst career fields, five questions with the inspector general's office, a recap on the TIME conference that many of our airmen attended, a little teaser of a mini documentary about 9/11, and the newest chevrons podcast.
Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67305
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108561347.mp3
|Length:
|01:06:04
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 003 - September 2021, by Timothy Sandland and A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS
