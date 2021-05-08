In this episode Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington talks about steps to becoming an effective leader.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 11:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67301
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108561264.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:27
|Composer
|Perry Covington
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 7, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT