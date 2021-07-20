Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 5

    Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 5

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Audio by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    In the latest episode of Tactical Edge, 4 AF Command Chief, CMSgt Cynthia Villa discusses Enlisted Force Structure, mentoring and professional development.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 11:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 5, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AFRC #ReserveCitizenAirmen #USAF #ReserveReady

