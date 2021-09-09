Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 1: September 11th

    WASHINGTON, D.C., VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Audio by Roy Epstein 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    On this episode of DIA Connections, we reflect on September 11th, 2001. You’ll hear from two former DIA teammates about their roles in the ensuing days and weeks after the attack, seeking out those responsible. Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush also joins us. On 9/11, he was with the president on Air Force One as they returned to Washington, D.C. His account of that experience is riveting. And former Major League Baseball umpire Jim Joyce tells us about being at Yankee Stadium for Game Three of the World Series when Bush threw the ceremonial first pitch to signify that America was healing in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., VA, US
