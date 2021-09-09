DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 1: September 11th

On this episode of DIA Connections, we reflect on September 11th, 2001. You’ll hear from two former DIA teammates about their roles in the ensuing days and weeks after the attack, seeking out those responsible. Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush also joins us. On 9/11, he was with the president on Air Force One as they returned to Washington, D.C. His account of that experience is riveting. And former Major League Baseball umpire Jim Joyce tells us about being at Yankee Stadium for Game Three of the World Series when Bush threw the ceremonial first pitch to signify that America was healing in the wake of the terrorist attacks.