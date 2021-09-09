Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 20: First, Do No Harm

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Maj. Edward Chang has had an exciting military career that has taken him from the world of Special Forces to being the Command Surgeon for Team19. This year, he completed a major career milestone that's usually reserved for more junior Soldiers: earning the Expert Field Medical Badge. On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we talk to Maj. Chang about his role as the chief medical officer for 19th ESC and his experience in helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 02:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:08
    Location: KR
    medical
    Korea
    podcast
    readiness
    Team19

