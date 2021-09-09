Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 20: First, Do No Harm

Maj. Edward Chang has had an exciting military career that has taken him from the world of Special Forces to being the Command Surgeon for Team19. This year, he completed a major career milestone that's usually reserved for more junior Soldiers: earning the Expert Field Medical Badge. On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we talk to Maj. Chang about his role as the chief medical officer for 19th ESC and his experience in helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
