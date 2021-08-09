The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast we learn about the upcoming 9/11 Remembrance Run/Walk on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. We also take a moment to visit with a couple of our installation's first responders about where they were on 9/11, and how it compelled them to serve.