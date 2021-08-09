The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 2

In the second episode of the Fort Lee podcast, Dr. Taha Haque, chief of primary care at Kenner Army Health Clinic, gives the latest updates about COVID-19, Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Fort Polk and JRTC commanding general, discusses his visit to Fort Lee, and Megan Green, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing manager, speaks about upcoming events on post.
