    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Audio by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In the second episode of the Fort Lee podcast, Dr. Taha Haque, chief of primary care at Kenner Army Health Clinic, gives the latest updates about COVID-19, Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Fort Polk and JRTC commanding general, discusses his visit to Fort Lee, and Megan Green, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing manager, speaks about upcoming events on post.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 16:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67275
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108555019.mp3
    Length: 00:42:09
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 2, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Podcast
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Fort Lee

