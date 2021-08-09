The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67275" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the second episode of the Fort Lee podcast, Dr. Taha Haque, chief of primary care at Kenner Army Health Clinic, gives the latest updates about COVID-19, Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Fort Polk and JRTC commanding general, discusses his visit to Fort Lee, and Megan Green, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing manager, speaks about upcoming events on post.