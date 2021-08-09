Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez talks with Sgt. Maj. Jesus D. Lopez Velez, U.S. Army Materiel Command Career Counselor.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67274
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108554602.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:11
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, The BLUF - Episode 14, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT