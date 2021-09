EFMP & Command Sponsorship for Overseas Assignments

For U.S. Army Soldiers and families whose next assignment is overseas, get with your S-1 section to initiate the EFMP screening process needed for Command Sponsorship.



SCRIPT



IF YOU’RE IN THE ARMY, HAVE FAMILY, AND ARE ON ORDERS TO ANOTHER OVERSEAS LOCATION, YOU’VE GOT A LOT TO DO. MAKE SURE YOUR FAMILY GETS SCREENED AGAIN FOR COMMAND SPONSORSHIP. STEP 1: HAVE YOUR S-1 FILL OUT AND SIGN A DA FORM 5888. STEP 2: TAKE THAT SIGNED 5888 TO THE EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM CASE COORDINATOR AT YOUR MILITARY TREATMENT FACILITY. DON’T DELAY. THE DA 5888 IS A SMALL PIECE OF PAPER FOR A VERY BIG REASON … YOUR FAMILY.