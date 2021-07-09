Today we speak with Maj Brittany Byrd on the Civil Air Patrol. Major Byrd served as the Staff Judge Advocate for the Civil Air Patrol from 2018 to 2020. In this episode, Maj Byrd discusses the Civil Air Patrol's unique mission set, how military legal practitioners can best work with the Civil Air Patrol, and some of the bigger events the Civil Air Patrol has been involved in, including through the COVID-19 global pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 10:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67269
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108552793.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:17
|Artist
|Air Force Judge Advocate General's Office
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 48. Civil Air Patrol with Major Brittany Byrd, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS
