    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 48. Civil Air Patrol with Major Brittany Byrd

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 48. Civil Air Patrol with Major Brittany Byrd

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    Today we speak with Maj Brittany Byrd on the Civil Air Patrol. Major Byrd served as the Staff Judge Advocate for the Civil Air Patrol from 2018 to 2020. In this episode, Maj Byrd discusses the Civil Air Patrol's unique mission set, how military legal practitioners can best work with the Civil Air Patrol, and some of the bigger events the Civil Air Patrol has been involved in, including through the COVID-19 global pandemic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 48. Civil Air Patrol with Major Brittany Byrd, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School

