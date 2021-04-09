The 1MC - Tech Revolution

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67264" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #7 of the 1 MC! The Tech Revolution



Join us for another episode of the 1MC as I discuss some great topics with CAPT. Dash from C5I Service Center. Hot topics consist of cutter connectivity, WIFI, bandwidth, Infrastructure, contracts, cyber readiness, software mobility, Office 365, new workstations, and portal improvements to ensure we are a mobile mission ready workforce!



Links are below!



https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-1mc/id1567584082

https://open.spotify.com/show/70mFXFGSUvqogjoqo48YSd





#The1MC #13 #newsyoucanuse #CoastGuardPodcast