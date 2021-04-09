Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1MC - Tech Revolution

    09.04.2021

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Episode #7 of the 1 MC! The Tech Revolution

    Join us for another episode of the 1MC as I discuss some great topics with CAPT. Dash from C5I Service Center. Hot topics consist of cutter connectivity, WIFI, bandwidth, Infrastructure, contracts, cyber readiness, software mobility, Office 365, new workstations, and portal improvements to ensure we are a mobile mission ready workforce!

    Links are below!

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-1mc/id1567584082
    https://open.spotify.com/show/70mFXFGSUvqogjoqo48YSd


    #The1MC #13 #newsyoucanuse #CoastGuardPodcast

