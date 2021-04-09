Episode #7 of the 1 MC! The Tech Revolution
Join us for another episode of the 1MC as I discuss some great topics with CAPT. Dash from C5I Service Center. Hot topics consist of cutter connectivity, WIFI, bandwidth, Infrastructure, contracts, cyber readiness, software mobility, Office 365, new workstations, and portal improvements to ensure we are a mobile mission ready workforce!
This work, The 1MC - Tech Revolution, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
