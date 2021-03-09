Lab Life - Episode 53: September 11th | A Call to Serve

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67261" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Stacy Manni, an International Program Officer for the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, joins the podcast from Santiago, Chile. Dr. Manni reflects on her experiences on September 11, 2001 and how it changed her career trajectory in the fields of chemistry and scientific diplomacy.