Lab Life - Episode 53: September 11th | A Call to Serve

Dr. Stacy Manni, an International Program Officer for the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, joins the podcast from Santiago, Chile. Dr. Manni reflects on her experiences on September 11, 2001 and how it changed her career trajectory in the fields of chemistry and scientific diplomacy.
|09.03.2021
|09.03.2021 14:53
|Newscasts
|67261
|2109/DOD_108549583.mp3
|00:33:53
|2021
|Blues
|US
|0
|0
|0
|14
