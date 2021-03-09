Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 8

    09.03.2021

    Audio by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    In the latest episode of Tactical Edge, CMSgt Apphia Gomes of 4 AF talks about career enlisted aviators, what they do and how they do it.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 10:11
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 8, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ReserveCitizenAirmen #USAF #ReserveReady

