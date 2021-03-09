In the latest episode of Tactical Edge, CMSgt Apphia Gomes of 4 AF talks about career enlisted aviators, what they do and how they do it.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 10:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67257
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108549485.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:27
|Composer
|Perry Covington
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 8, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
