    Chevrons - Ep 004 - Getting out of your comfort zone

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Rachel Landegent, State Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Arizona Air National Guard,​ Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Arizona., and Airman 1st Class Nolan Kaldenberg, Paralegal in the Staff Judge Advocate's Office at Otis Air National Guard Base, shared their perspectives on potential benefits, personal and professional, of reaching outside of your comfort zone and taking advantage of development opportunities.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 07:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:31:47
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 004 - Getting out of your comfort zone, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

