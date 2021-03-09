Chevrons - Ep 004 - Getting out of your comfort zone

Chief Master Sgt. Rachel Landegent, State Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Arizona Air National Guard,​ Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Arizona., and Airman 1st Class Nolan Kaldenberg, Paralegal in the Staff Judge Advocate's Office at Otis Air National Guard Base, shared their perspectives on potential benefits, personal and professional, of reaching outside of your comfort zone and taking advantage of development opportunities.