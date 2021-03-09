Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 19: Lead From the Front!

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.03.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sergeant Audie Murphy has been an inspiring figure in the U.S. Army for decades, and the Army's premiere leadership organization pays tribute to his service. On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we talk with Master Sgt. Harry Willis III, who helped revitalize the Area IV Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. We also talk to MSG Willis about his early Army career (8:45), how he once qualified for the All-Army Wrestling Team (11:15) and how he keeps himself motivated (19:20).

    TAGS

    korea
    leadership
    audie murphy
    samc
    19th esc

