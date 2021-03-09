Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 19: Lead From the Front!

Sergeant Audie Murphy has been an inspiring figure in the U.S. Army for decades, and the Army's premiere leadership organization pays tribute to his service. On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we talk with Master Sgt. Harry Willis III, who helped revitalize the Area IV Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. We also talk to MSG Willis about his early Army career (8:45), how he once qualified for the All-Army Wrestling Team (11:15) and how he keeps himself motivated (19:20).