In this episode, we meet the first OSI Command Chaplain, (Maj.) Jon W. Smithley.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 12:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67250
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108546405.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:37
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, OSI Today (My OSI Journey 11), by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT