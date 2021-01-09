Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here- Ep 56-Air Force Foundational Competencies Developing Others

    09.01.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In this episode of The Air Force Starts Here podcast we discuss the Air Force foundational competencies "Developing Others" category.

    The Air Force has identified 24 Airman's foundational competencies for all Airmen, as part of a systematic competency-based approach to develop the force. Developing Others is one of the four categorized groups for foundational competencies. The following competencies have been grouped under Developing others: Leadership, teamwork, develops people, service mindset and fosters inclusion.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 14:07
