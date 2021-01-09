The Air Force Starts Here- Ep 56-Air Force Foundational Competencies Developing Others

In this episode of The Air Force Starts Here podcast we discuss the Air Force foundational competencies "Developing Others" category.
The Air Force has identified 24 Airman's foundational competencies for all Airmen, as part of a systematic competency-based approach to develop the force. Developing Others is one of the four categorized groups for foundational competencies. The following competencies have been grouped under Developing others: Leadership, teamwork, develops people, service mindset and fosters inclusion.
