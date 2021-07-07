Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 1

    Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 1

    07.07.2021

    Audio by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    In the premiere episode of Tactical Edge, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, Commander, Fourth Air Force explains the idea behind the new podcast and the benefit for Airmen.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 13:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67240
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108544067.mp3
    Length: 00:09:30
    Composer Perry Covington
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    This work, Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 1, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ReserveCitizenAirmen #AFRC #USAF #ReserveReady

