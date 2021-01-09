Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 11

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, Fort Belvoir's Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major discuss Community Policing with the Fort Belvoir Police Department's first Community Relations Officer, Captain Joey Wallace.

    The Fort Belvoir community can contact Captain Wallace for safety concerns or issues on post via email at joey.a.wallace2.civ@mail.mil or phone at 703-806-4052.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 12:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:10:22
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Fort Belvoir Community Policing

