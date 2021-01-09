Belvoir In The Know - Episode 11

In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, Fort Belvoir's Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major discuss Community Policing with the Fort Belvoir Police Department's first Community Relations Officer, Captain Joey Wallace.



The Fort Belvoir community can contact Captain Wallace for safety concerns or issues on post via email at joey.a.wallace2.civ@mail.mil or phone at 703-806-4052.