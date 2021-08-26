Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Audio Cast August 2021 - Lt. Cmdr. Les Begin

    Red Hill Audio Cast August 2021 - Lt. Cmdr. Les Begin

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Audio by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    210826-N-KN989-1003 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 26, 2021) -Lt. Cmdr. Les Begin, Fuel Director for the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, discusses how the fuel contained at Red Hill supports the State of Hawaii in day-to-day operations as well as during times of disaster or emergency response. (U.S Navy audio by Mel Gonzalvo/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 22:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67237
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108543078.mp3
    Length: 00:05:49
    Year 2021
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility
    NAVSUP FLC
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage

