Red Hill Audio Cast August 2021 - Lt. Cmdr. Les Begin

210826-N-KN989-1003 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 26, 2021) -Lt. Cmdr. Les Begin, Fuel Director for the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, discusses how the fuel contained at Red Hill supports the State of Hawaii in day-to-day operations as well as during times of disaster or emergency response. (U.S Navy audio by Mel Gonzalvo/Released)