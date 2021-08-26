Red Hill Audio Cast August 2021 - Donald Panthen

210826-N-KN989-1002 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 26, 2021) - Donald Panthen, Director of the Navy’s Red Hill Program Management Office, provides an update on the Navy’s progress under the Administrative Order on Consent agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii State Department of Health. (U.S Navy audio by Mel Gonzalvo/Released)