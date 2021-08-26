Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Audio Cast August 2021 - Dayna Fujimoto

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Audio by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    210826-N-KN989-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 26, 2021) - Dayna Fujimoto, a supervisory environmental engineer with the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, provides supporting soil vapor monitoring information to supplement the Navy’s 1st quarter Soil Vapor Monitoring Program Update audio cast file. (U.S Navy audio by Mel Gonzalvo/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility
    Red Hill Soil Vapor Monitoring
    Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage

