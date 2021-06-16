This spot promotes the 90+ Fitness Program at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jun. 16, 2021. (Department of Defense radio spot by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67216
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108541203.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Radio Spot
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 90+ Fitness Program Radio Spot, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
