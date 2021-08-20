Spit Fire Podcast - A Chat With Chief Milligan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67201" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

With more than 20 years of experience, CMSgt Sean Milligan has so much to contribute to the 332d AEW. He’s dedicated to more than just the mission—he cares just as deeply about developing our warfighters.



Listen through the end to see how quick Chief thinks on his feet In our new segment, “Rapid Fire.”