On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast we visit with the Fort Stewart Commissary manager, Connie Sales, to learn about the super convenient Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Click2Go curbside grocery delivery program.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 14:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67198
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108537132.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The Marne Report-, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
