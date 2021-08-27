Ep. 20 - A conversation on the Serbian Medical Delegation

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Lt. Col. Brad Kennedy to discuss a recent medical delegation from Serbia which toured local are hospitals to learn about they responded to and coped with the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope you enjoy the show!



