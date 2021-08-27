Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lab Life - Episode 52: Lightsabers, Lasers and Space Force

    Lab Life - Episode 52: Lightsabers, Lasers and Space Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Kelly Hammett joins the podcast to discuss lightsabers, directed energy and the United States Space Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 11:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67195
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108536771.mp3
    Length: 00:46:34
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 52: Lightsabers, Lasers and Space Force, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT