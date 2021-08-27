Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 68 2021 Bow Slinger 3D Archery Tournament

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 68 2021 Bow Slinger 3D Archery Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    We shoot for the stars through difficulty with our third annual Bow Slinger 3D Archery Tournament.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 09:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67193
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108536367.mp3
    Length: 00:02:07
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 68 2021 Bow Slinger 3D Archery Tournament, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    archery
    3d
    family
    MWR
    fort riley
    DFMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT