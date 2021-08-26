Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate Sgt. Maj. Roger Rendon discusses ASK-EM.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 15:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67172
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108535289.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:11
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 3: A focused discussion on the Assignment Satisfaction Key - Enlisted Module (ASK-EM), by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT