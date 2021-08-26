Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your Personnel File - Episode 3: A focused discussion on the Assignment Satisfaction Key - Enlisted Module (ASK-EM)

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Audio by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate Sgt. Maj. Roger Rendon discusses ASK-EM.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67172
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108535289.mp3
    Length: 00:35:11
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 3: A focused discussion on the Assignment Satisfaction Key - Enlisted Module (ASK-EM), by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HRC ASK-EM Assignment Satisfactory Key - Enlisted Marketplace

