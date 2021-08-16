Corps Talk: The Filter Episode (S2Ep1)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67169" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Corps Talk, it's all about filters.



See how leadership filters are applied by the new district commander, Col. Brian Hallberg, to help deliver the mission; how an environmental restoration project is based on using natural filtration to help return the Chesapeake Bay to health; and, hear what Women's Equality Day 2021 looks like through the filter of one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' leading ladies, Ms. Karen Baker.



https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/

https://www.nad.usace.army.mil/

https://www.vbschools.com/

https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

https://www.cbf.org/

https://nationalwomenshistoryalliance.org/resources/commemorations/womens-equality-day/

NAOonFB

@norfolkdistrict