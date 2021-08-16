Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Talk: The Filter Episode (S2Ep1)

    Corps Talk: The Filter Episode (S2Ep1)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Audio by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode of Corps Talk, it's all about filters.

    See how leadership filters are applied by the new district commander, Col. Brian Hallberg, to help deliver the mission; how an environmental restoration project is based on using natural filtration to help return the Chesapeake Bay to health; and, hear what Women's Equality Day 2021 looks like through the filter of one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' leading ladies, Ms. Karen Baker.

