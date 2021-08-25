On this Pacific Pulse, Operation Deep Freeze season begins, exercise Cobra Gold comes to a close, and UK Carrier Strike Group and USS Expeditionary Strike Group conducted aviation operations is support of Large Scale Global Exercise 21.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 20:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67167
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108532327.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: August 25, 2021, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT