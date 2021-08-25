Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Ep. 2: Two Toxic Phrases That Hold Teachers Back

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    It is vitally important for teachers, schools, and education as a whole to get rid of two toxic phrases that build a mindset which ultimately squashes innovation and creativity. Unfortunately, too many people hide behind these crippling maxims- sometimes by choice and sometimes because they fall into it. Join Host Nate Ball of Army Logistics University as he discusses what all educators need to remove from their educational environment.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 10:56
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag- Ep. 2: Two Toxic Phrases That Hold Teachers Back, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    school
    teaching
    podcast
    teachers
    education

