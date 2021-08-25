The Instructor's Kit Bag- Ep. 2: Two Toxic Phrases That Hold Teachers Back

It is vitally important for teachers, schools, and education as a whole to get rid of two toxic phrases that build a mindset which ultimately squashes innovation and creativity. Unfortunately, too many people hide behind these crippling maxims- sometimes by choice and sometimes because they fall into it. Join Host Nate Ball of Army Logistics University as he discusses what all educators need to remove from their educational environment.
