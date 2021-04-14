In this episode of the Leadership Minutes, Col. Leland Blanchard, commander of the National Guard Professional Education Center, talks with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Teresa Domeier, the command chief warrant officer of the Army National Guard.
Domeier visited the National Guard Professional Education Center, April 14, 2021, to meet with warrant officers working on campus and speak with training center chiefs about the value warrant officers bring to their fields, as well as gauge the opportunities NGPEC offers warrant officers that can benefit the force across the 54 states and territories of the National Guard.
The National Guard Professional Education Center Podcast, "The Leadership Minutes", focuses on leadership, how to improve our organizations and how to help our Soldiers and civilians reach their highest potential.
This work, The Leadership Minutes - PEC Podcast - FY21 Episode 4, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS
