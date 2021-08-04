The Leadership Minutes - PEC Podcast - FY21 Episode 3

In this episode of the Leadership Minutes, Col. Leland Blanchard, commander of the National Guard Professional Education Center, talks with Col. Carrie Perez, commander of the 36th Sustainment Brigade, Texas Army National Guard.
The National Guard Professional Education Center Podcast, "The Leadership Minutes", focuses on leadership, how to improve our organizations and how to help our Soldiers and civilians reach their highest potential.
