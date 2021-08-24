Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian Independence Day Parade Radio

    Ukrainian Independence Day Parade Radio

    UKRAINE

    08.24.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Ukrainian civilians gather to celebrate their Independence Day Parade alongside their international allies August24, 2021, Kyiv Ukraine. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from former Soviet rule and is celebrated by millions at the nation’s capital. U.S. European Command stands firm in its unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence - as well as a stable and prosperous Black Sea Region.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)

    Location: UA
    Partnership Strong
    Ukraine30
    UkraineIndependenceDay
    SlavaUkrania

