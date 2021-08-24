Ukrainian Independence Day Parade Radio

Ukrainian civilians gather to celebrate their Independence Day Parade alongside their international allies August24, 2021, Kyiv Ukraine. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from former Soviet rule and is celebrated by millions at the nation’s capital. U.S. European Command stands firm in its unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence - as well as a stable and prosperous Black Sea Region.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)