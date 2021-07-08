Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LIII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The continuous improvement is something we not only owe to ourselves, but to our fellow Airmen as well. In this episode we talk with Chief Master Sergeant Stan Niedorowski, our 101st Air Refueling Command Chief, about the importance of continuous progression and innovation.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67149
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108527841.mp3
    Length: 00:31:58
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LIII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st air refueling wing
    maine air national guard
    pine tree state
    military podcast

