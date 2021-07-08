The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LIII

The continuous improvement is something we not only owe to ourselves, but to our fellow Airmen as well. In this episode we talk with Chief Master Sergeant Stan Niedorowski, our 101st Air Refueling Command Chief, about the importance of continuous progression and innovation.