1st Lt. Micah Morrison shares his experience as a General Patton Intern before supporting the Army ROTC program at Delaware State University, Aug. 10, 2021. Morrison is currently enrolled in the Master Educator Course (MEC) at the University of Louisville. (U.S. Army Audio by Kyle Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 17:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67145
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108525114.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: 1st Lt. Micah Morrison, by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mentoring the Next Generation: General Patton Internship and Master Educator Course
