Interview: 1st Lt. Micah Morrison

1st Lt. Micah Morrison shares his experience as a General Patton Intern before supporting the Army ROTC program at Delaware State University, Aug. 10, 2021. Morrison is currently enrolled in the Master Educator Course (MEC) at the University of Louisville. (U.S. Army Audio by Kyle Crawford)